News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Armenia ministry: Main cause of car buildup near Russia-Georgia border is grain trucks
Armenia ministry: Main cause of car buildup near Russia-Georgia border is grain trucks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia has informed that as of Monday 11am, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway between Georgia and Russia is open for all vehicles.

The ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am, however, that there is an about 2km buildup of vehicles from Russia toward Georgia, and the main cause for this buildup is the trucks transporting grain.

According to the information received, one-fifth of the vehicles in this queue is from Armenia.

As reported earlier, according to shamshyan.com, drivers from Armenia have remained “hostages” at the Russia-Georgia border for days.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dilijan tunnel to be closed for traffic during 3 hours on Tuesday
The drivers are offered to choose M4-Semyenovka-M4 road...
 Armenian government allocates funds for highway repairs
The government will provide 439 million 268.7 thousand drams…
 Damages totaling about $48,714,750 are caused to Armenia in North-South road construction project
The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a criminal case…
 Minister: North-South road corridor construction should continue
The construction of the road corridor may be completed either within five or 10-12 years…
Armenia official: Some sections of North-South corridor will be toll roads
For everyone—for foreigners and locals, alike…
 Minister: We do not have funds for construction of Iran-Armenia railway
Large investments are needed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news