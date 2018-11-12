Armenia ministry: Main cause of car buildup near Russia-Georgia border is grain trucks

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia has informed that as of Monday 11am, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway between Georgia and Russia is open for all vehicles.
The ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am, however, that there is an about 2km buildup of vehicles from Russia toward Georgia, and the main cause for this buildup is the trucks transporting grain.
According to the information received, one-fifth of the vehicles in this queue is from Armenia.
As reported earlier, according to shamshyan.com, drivers from Armenia have remained “hostages” at the Russia-Georgia border for days.