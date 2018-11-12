News
MP speaks on casinos’ future in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The concepts of “gaming hall” and “bookmaker office” are specified in the bill.

Main speaker Alen Simonyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Monday stated the abovementioned at the meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, and while debating on the proposed law with respect to making amendments to the Law on Lotteries.

In addition, as per Simonyan, it is recommended that slot machines and other gambling games in Armenia operate solely at the zones allocated for that purpose.

The MP added that it is proposed to set 21 as the minimum age for taking part in gambling activities in Armenia.

Also, the bill proposes to limit the activities of foreign totalizators in Armenia.

Even though the aforesaid parliamentary standing committee did not approve this draft law, the MPs behind it will put it on the agenda of the NA plenary session.
