Salehi: Iran makes progress despite U.S. sanctions

Iran makes progress despite U.S. sanctions, said Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

According to him, Iran made progress especially in the field of defense, missile and nuclear industries during the imposition of U.S. sanctions over 40 years, Xinhua reported.

The U.S. has been pursuing a policy of imposing sanctions on the Iranian nation for 40 years, he said adding that the country has achieved great success, despite all kinds of pressure, restrictions, eight years of the Iraq war and crippling sanctions.

According to him, the Iranian nation relies on its own capabilities, despite all the sanctions.