MP: Prosperous Armenia party is a part of revolution

YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia party is a part of this revolution, and we will do everything to make revolution irreversible, MP from Tsarukyan party Naira Zohrabyan told reporters in the parliament.

“We now have to pass to the economic revolution so that investments come to our country, and this requires political stability and confidence,” she said.

Zohrabyan said it is difficult to predict the results of the elections, as it is first time when the only “value during the elections is the voter’s ballot”.

Asked whether participation of the Republican Party of Armenia made things difficult for the Prosperous Armenia, the MP said: “I think, no. No one can make things difficult for us”.