Armenia ruling party: We consider anyone to be opponent

YEREVAN. – Any force that participates in the elections is an opponent to us; all of them should be taken seriously.

Acting Education and Science Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, who is a member of the ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP), on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters. He noted this in response to the remark that the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) states that there are two poles, and there are two options for the voters: to elect either the CCP or the RPA in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election.

Harutyunyan reflected also on the matter of potential election campaigns at schools in Armenia.

“The next directive [of mine] was that we keep the school away from [election] campaign,” the acting minister noted, in particular. “I believe we have resolved this matter in the previous LSG [local self-government] elections.”