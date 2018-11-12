News
Belarus has 3 candidates for CSTO Secretary General post
Belarus has 3 candidates for CSTO Secretary General post
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Belarus is ready to propose three candidates for the post of the CSTO Secretary General, said President Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Latif Gandilov, BelTA reported

Speaking about the candidates, the president said that the rotation follows the alphabetical order of the names of the CSTO member states, so Belarus comes after Armenia.

“Right now I have three candidates for the CSTO secretary general's position,” he noted adding that Nikol Pashinyan just has to deal with the situation in the government, because this country today heads the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the CSTO.

He noted that the decision would be made at the meeting scheduled for December 6 in St. Petersburg.

The Belarusian leader did not understand why there were so many speculations and rumors about the appointment of the new secretary general because the foreign policy situation around the CSTO countries had been the main issue on the agenda.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
