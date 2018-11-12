News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Yelk faction MP has no hopes that Armenia ex-ruling party will be in next parliament
Yelk faction MP has no hopes that Armenia ex-ruling party will be in next parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I have no hope that the RPA will be in parliament at all.

Hrachya Hakobyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters at parliament.

When asked whether this means that the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) might not pass the threshold to win seats at the legislature, Hakobyan responded as follows: “Yes, naturally. [But] had they [the RPA] done a rebranding, had they poke out the abbreviation RPA from themselves, [had] the RPA not been ‘tattooed’ to them.

“Perhaps there are people there [at the RPA] who would be worthy of being in parliament; perhaps they would be in the [next] NA; but I rule [it] out under the name of RPA.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-ruling party: Acting PM Pashinyan’s power should not be absolute
The RPA vice-chairman said if it is about a riff-raff fight, we will have a riff-raff parliament…
 Acting minister of labor and social affairs to be No. 2 on Bright Armenia party electoral list
In the upcoming snap parliamentary election…
 Armenia ruling party: We consider anyone to be opponent
At the forthcoming snap parliamentary election…
 MP: Prosperous Armenia party is a part of revolution
Zohrabyan said it is difficult to predict the results of the elections...
 RPA proportional list to be headed by Vigen Sargsyan
“The opposition is the strongest lever of the people towards the government…
 RPA discusses its participation in snap elections, internal political situation
The MPs discussed the participation in the snap parliamentary elections...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news