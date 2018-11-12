Yelk faction MP has no hopes that Armenia ex-ruling party will be in next parliament

YEREVAN. – I have no hope that the RPA will be in parliament at all.

Hrachya Hakobyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters at parliament.

When asked whether this means that the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) might not pass the threshold to win seats at the legislature, Hakobyan responded as follows: “Yes, naturally. [But] had they [the RPA] done a rebranding, had they poke out the abbreviation RPA from themselves, [had] the RPA not been ‘tattooed’ to them.

“Perhaps there are people there [at the RPA] who would be worthy of being in parliament; perhaps they would be in the [next] NA; but I rule [it] out under the name of RPA.”