Trudeau: Canada receives Turkish tape of Khashoggi murder

Canadian intelligence has received an audio recording of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, which was handed over by the Turkish authorities, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Guardian reported.
“Canada’s intelligence agencies have been working very closely on this issue with Turkish intelligence and Canada has been fully briefed on what Turkey had to share. I had a conversation with Erdogan a couple of weeks ago, and here in Paris we had brief exchanges and I thanked him for his strength in responding to the Khashoggi situation,” he said.
According to him, Canada proceeded working with its allies and discusses possible steps towards Saudi Arabia.