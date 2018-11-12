News
Monday
November 12
MP: Armenia should completely ban sports betting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The problem of gambling addiction must be solved by choosing the right tools, RPA MP Samvel Farmanyan said during the discussion on amendments to the lottery law on Monday.

The deputy was surprised by the position of the government regarding the transfer of bookmakers to Jermuk, Meghri and Sevan, with the aim of developing tourism. According to Farmanyan, his position on this issue is radically different from the position of the government, since he believes that the activity of bookmakers should be banned in Armenia in general.

According to him, earlier sociological studies were conducted in this regard in Armenia, and the public unanimously advocated for a radical solution to this issue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
