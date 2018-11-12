News
Davit Harutyunyan to head Armenia ex-ruling party election headquarters
Davit Harutyunyan to head Armenia ex-ruling party election headquarters
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Former Justice Minister and ex-MP Davit Harutyunyan will head the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) election headquarters during the campaign season for the upcoming snap parliamentary election.

RPA Spokesperson and National Assembly (NA) Vice-Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov on Monday told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that Harutyunyan will not run for parliament with the “rating” electoral system, and, in all likelihood, he will not be on the RPA’s nationwide electoral list too.

And Davit Harutyunyan himself told Armenian-NEWS.am that managing election campaign headquarters was a political party work.

As reported earlier, it was decided at Sunday’s RPA board meeting that this political force will run in the snap NA election on December 9, and ex-Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan will head its electoral list.

All candidates on the RPA list will be nominated with the “rating” electoral system.

Third President and RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan, however, will not vie for a parliament seat.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
