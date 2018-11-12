News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
David Tonoyan suggests not to concentrate on offer to purchase of Swedish planes
David Tonoyan suggests not to concentrate on offer to purchase of Swedish planes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenia's acting Defense Minister suggested not to concentrate on offer to purchase of Swedish planes.

During his conversation with journalists on Monday, Tonoyan noted: “We will not concentrate on any proposal for armament. As it already was said, we are studying all incoming offers, and making decisions in accordance with the price, the quality and delivery time. There is no decision on planes at the moment. There is also other offer from other partner, and the decision will be made in the near future".

Tonoyan also casually mentioned about the intention to take a loan, but he refused to provide any details. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news