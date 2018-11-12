Iranian central bank disconnected from SWIFT messaging

Turkey: French remarks on Khashoggi case 'unacceptable'

OPEC and its allies agree that analysis shows need for 1 million bpd cut in oil output

US think tank identifies 13 missile operating bases in North Korea

Armenia's acting PM's wife visits Armen Dzhigarkhanyan

Couple who named baby after Hitler found guilty of being part of terror group

Bulgaria will not join the UN Global Migration Pact

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 12.11.2018

Trump: I told world leaders that ‘ridiculously unfair’ trade, military funding situations can’t continue

David Tonoyan suggests not to concentrate on offer to purchase of Swedish planes

Iran merchant ships, oil tankers to be protected amid US threats

UN Chief: When nations work together, hope prevails

Tonoyan: Russian armed forces and border guards play important role in ensuring security of Armenia

Tonoyan: Armenian unit will leave for Syria soon

MEPs draft resolution calling for arms embargo on Saudi Arabia

Armenia's acting Defense Minister: Azerbaijan has not captured any territory in Nakhijevan section of border

Memorial service for Armenian legendary weightlifter is held in Gyumri

Tonoyan: Dushanbe agreements are being implemented

Yerevan Brandy Company announces launch of ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend

Davit Harutyunyan to head Armenia ex-ruling party election headquarters

Trudeau: Canada receives Turkish tape of Khashoggi murder

Armenia official: CSTO Secretary General's position does not depend on a country he is from

8 people killed in Gaza

Salehi: Iran makes progress despite U.S. sanctions

Armenia ex-ruling party: Acting PM Pashinyan’s power should not be absolute

Acting minister of labor and social affairs to be No. 2 on Bright Armenia party electoral list

Lukashenko: Belarus has no closed themes in cooperation with Azerbaijan

Pyongyang is unhappy as US, South Korean resume drills

MP: Armenia should completely ban sports betting

Yelk faction MP has no hopes that Armenia ex-ruling party will be in next parliament

OPEC: Oil market may demonstrate excess supply in 2019

Belarus has 3 candidates for CSTO Secretary General post

MP speaks on casinos’ future in Armenia

Russian diplomat: Ceasefire is a key condition for compromise on Karabakh

France has not received recordings related to Jamal Khashoggi murder

Armenia ruling party: We consider anyone to be opponent

MP: Prosperous Armenia party is a part of revolution

Armenia ministry: Main cause of car buildup near Russia-Georgia border is grain trucks

Samsung plans to release foldable smartphone next March

US fighter jet crashes into sea

Armenia ex-ruling party vice-chairman to head RPA election headquarters’ campaign

Artsakh president conveys consultation to discuss 2019 draft budget

Armenian parliament’s standing committee approves 2019 draft budget

Armenia has new ambassador in Kazakhstan

Georgia truck driver has accident in Armenia

Armenia drivers remain “hostages” at Russia-Georgia border for days (PHOTOS)

Lavrov: There are many issues on agenda of Putin-Trump meeting in Argentina

Armenia ex-ruling party publicizes resolution approved by its council

Armenia acting PM’s wife attends some events on 2nd day of her Paris visit

Putin, Trump agree to meet at G20 summit

Media reveals Khashoggi’s last words

2 killed, 4 injured in US Waffle House shooting

Peace Forum kicks off in Paris

10 injured as car hit pedestrians in Romania

RPA proportional list to be headed by Vigen Sargsyan

Femen Activist tries to break through Trump's motorcade in Paris

Paris marks 100th anniversary of end of World War 1

Vigen Sargsyan elected RPA first vice-chair

At least 16 killed in Afghanistan after Taliban attack

14 killed, 11 injured in Brazil landslide

RPA discusses its participation in snap elections, internal political situation

Mom and her boy, 13, die falling out of window in Russia

Macron: Trump and I both outsiders to politics

Armenia acting PM attends events dedicated to WWI Ceasefire Centenary in Paris (PHOTO)

Sharmazanov: RPA may participate in snap elections

Trump, Erdogan discuss Khashoggi’s murder over dinner

One killed in Armenian Gyumri car collision (PHOTO)

RPA to hold session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

San Diego Comic-Con President dies of cancer

Elvis Presley to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

5 injured in Armenia road accident (PHOTO)

European Council President criticizes Trump’s EU policy

5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesian coast

Macron comments on Trump's tweets

Yuri Vardanyan's body transported to Armenia

Embassy: 2 of 6 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia road accident are children

Number of Ebola victims exceeds 200 in Congo

UK PM’s Brexit proposal crashes as EU turns off life support

Car completely burned out in Yerevan

Churchill's grandson criticizes Trump for not visiting French military cemetery

Russia Embassy to clarify circumstances over Russian journalist detention in US

US releases arrested Russian journalist Malkevich

One killed in Armenia road accident

Citizens of Armenia injured in accident in Georgia

Nikol Pashinyan is in Paris on a working visit (PHOTOS)

Tapping Trump’s thigh, Macron seeks to defuse tensions

Erdogan: 7 soldiers martyred in ammo depot explosion

Macron and Merkel lay wreath at WW1 armistice site

Robert Kocharyan's lawyers apply to ECHR

Death toll rises to 50 from triple terrorist attacks in Somalia

US embassy: Armenia is a friend, pressure campaign is meant to change Iran’s bad behavior

Aram Sargsyan: RPA and Civil Contract can unite

Ambassador Kirakossian: People and authorities of Karabakh must have decisive voice in conflict settlement process

Garo Paylan raises issue of Turkish-Armenian border opening in Turkish parliament

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 120 times last week

Erdogan says at least 7 soldiers killed in ammunition depot blast

Russia, Austria FMs discuss situation over officer suspected of spying for Russia

Gyumri mayor to vote for Civil Contract party

Acting minister: Jirair Sefilian will be granted Armenia citizenship

Economist: Deduction of taxes from ID cards contains certain risks