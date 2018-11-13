Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party comes up with unique election bribe

YEREVAN. – A source close to the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) has informed that PAP Chairman—and oligarch MP—Gagik Tsarukyan is registering dozens and even hundreds of private entrepreneurships for candidates who will be nominated—for parliamentary seats—with the “rating” electoral system, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.
“During the pre-election period, those LLCs will hire party supporters, who will get a salary in exchange for voting for the PAP. [But] immediately after the [forthcoming snap parliamentary] elections, these private entrepreneurships will naturally be dissolved.
“This is considered a legitimate option to circumvent election bribe, since a person gets money not in exchange for voting, but for working at a private entrepreneurship; [but] it does not matter that his only work will be to vote for the PAP,” Zhamanak wrote.