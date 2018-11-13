News
Armenia official: System of governance will be optimized
Armenia official: System of governance will be optimized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Today, the system of governance in Armenia is sluggish, and there is room for optimization.

Acting Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly of Armenia, during the debates on the 2019 budget draft.

He added that the country can have a more mobile and faster-moving system of governance, and the makeup of Armenia’s system of governance should be revised.

In Janjughazyan’s words, the existing means are sufficient enough to correct the remuneration system in case of optimization; in particular, this is about the manager-employee ratio.

“In case of seven to eleven employees to one manager, an opportunity will be created to improve the salary level by 20 to 22 percent,” he said. “As a result of these developments, we expect that the makeup of state agencies will be more optimal.”

The acting minister of finance noted, however, that solely public administration agencies shall carry out public administration functions in Armenia.
Հայերեն and Русский
