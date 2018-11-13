Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to participate in OSCE ministerial council

YEREVAN. – Acting Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will participate in the meeting of the OSCE ministerial council on December 6-7 in Milan, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said.

Asked whether he will meet with Azerbaijani foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov, the spokesperson said that the co-chairs proposed to hold a meeting by the end of this year. As soon as the matter is clarified, the foreign office will inform about results, she added.

The acting minister is also expected to travel to Strasbourg for Council of Europe ministerial and to Brussels where he will attend the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO’s Resolute Support mission.