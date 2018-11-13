Armenia MFA comments on current buildup of vehicles at Russia-Georgia border

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia has commented on the current buildup of vehicles at the Russian-Georgian border, at the Upper Lars highway.
At Tuesday’s press briefing, MFA Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said this line-up was 2 to 2.5 km on the Russian side, and the Upper Lars border checkpoint was operating in accelerated mode.
“The queues were primarily formed because of the trucks,” Naghdalyan explained.
At the same time she stated that, due to adverse weather conditions, traveling with trailers and semi-trailers was temporarily prohibited at this border checkpoint.