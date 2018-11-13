News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Armenia MFA comments on current buildup of vehicles at Russia-Georgia border
Armenia MFA comments on current buildup of vehicles at Russia-Georgia border
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia has commented on the current buildup of vehicles at the Russian-Georgian border, at the Upper Lars highway.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, MFA Spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said this line-up was 2 to 2.5 km on the Russian side, and the Upper Lars border checkpoint was operating in accelerated mode.

“The queues were primarily formed because of the trucks,” Naghdalyan explained.

At the same time she stated that, due to adverse weather conditions, traveling with trailers and semi-trailers was temporarily prohibited at this border checkpoint.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Movement of trucks from Georgia to Russia is temporarily suspended
The checkpoint is closed for trucks because of icy conditions...
 Armenia ministry: Main cause of car buildup near Russia-Georgia border is grain trucks
The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all vehicles…
 Dilijan tunnel to be closed for traffic during 3 hours on Tuesday
The drivers are offered to choose M4-Semyenovka-M4 road...
 Armenian government allocates funds for highway repairs
The government will provide 439 million 268.7 thousand drams…
 Damages totaling about $48,714,750 are caused to Armenia in North-South road construction project
The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a criminal case…
 Minister: North-South road corridor construction should continue
The construction of the road corridor may be completed either within five or 10-12 years…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news