OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the OSCE Mission on Wednesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Artsakh’s Hadrut Region.
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be held by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office; his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina); as well as Lieutenant Colonel Harry O’Connor (Ireland), representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group.
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.