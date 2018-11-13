News
MFA: Returning of Armenia citizen captured by Azerbaijan remains on agenda
MFA: Returning of Armenia citizen captured by Azerbaijan remains on agenda
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The matter of returning of Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, who is captured by Azerbaijan, remains on the agenda.

Anna Naghdalyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated the aforesaid at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Commenting on the start of a judicial process in Azerbaijan against Ghazaryan, Naghdalyan noted that the Azerbaijani authorities were once again brutally violating international humanitarian law. 

“Attempts had been made [by Azerbaijan] to make a show, to portray Ghazaryan as a saboteur, and to put an ‘equality sign’ with those [Azerbaijani] persons—[Dilgam] Asgarov and [Shahbaz] Guliyev—who have committed grave crimes [in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR)],” the Armenian MFA spokesperson said. “Despite all this, relevant work is being carried out; the matter of having the fellow countryman [of ours] returned is on the agenda.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
