Armenia acting PM: Crucial changes have taken place in our budget policy
Armenia acting PM: Crucial changes have taken place in our budget policy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – I consider this an inertia budget, since it’s based on parameters that we have received as an inheritance.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday noted the abovementioned at the National Assembly of Armenia, during the debates on the 2019 State Budget draft.

In his words, even though the current political decisions are not taken into account in this draft budget, this does not mean that they will not be taken into account and will not be included in the budget at any time.

“Nonetheless, crucial changes have taken place in our budget policy,” Pashinyan added. “Our budget and economic policy can be called a ‘policy of employment Promotion.’ (…). Positive changes cannot take place in the country if the personal effort is not at its foundation.

“Now, by saying ‘economic growth’ [in Armenia] we mean the combining of a shared effort. (…). The key task for us in the coming period will be the ensuring of economic conditions so that any form of economic activity becomes accessible.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
