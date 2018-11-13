Armenia President in Paris, discusses cooperation program with Dassault Systèmes company

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian held meetings in Paris with the heads of several major French companies, and discussed with them Armenia’s business climate, investment attraction, and opportunities to establish business ties.

In particular, President Sarkissian visited the famous Dassault Systèmes company, got familiarized with its ongoing programs and activities, the press office of the President informed. Armen Sarkissian and the management of this company have established warm relations long ago.

At the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to dispatch a group to Armenia at the beginning of next year to discuss concrete programs of cooperation.

Dassault Systèmes is a subsidiary of the Dassault Group major French company. It provides program security for the systems in the military and industrial areas. The Group is active also in providing logistic systems, hybrid electrical vehicles, real estate, wine production, and some other domains.