Armenia foreign ministry: There are internal problems within CSTO

YEREVAN. – Armenia perceives CSTO as a platform where the interests of the six member states are discussed, the spokesperson for Armenia’s Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked about Armenian side’s position regarding the matter that the President of Belarus is discussing with the Azerbaijani ambassador the candidacy of the CSTO secretary general, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that such facts points to problems within the organization.

As to the change of the secretary general and the possibility of Armenia’s representative being in the office, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the representative of Armenia, as a country contributing to the strengthening of the organization, can continue to be the general secretary until the end of the term in one and a half year.

However, Anna Naghdalyan clarified that before the upcoming meeting on December 6, when the member states will elect the secretary general, there will be a change in the regulatory framework to regulate the mechanisms of the early change of the CSTO secretary general.

When asked whether Stanuslav Zas, a possible candidate for the General Secretary of Bedarus, may assume a pro-Azerbaijani position, given that he studied in Baku, and the leadership of his country is actively establishing relations with Azerbaijan, Naghdalyan noted that all decisions in the organization are made based on consensus.

“As for the post of general secretary, I think the presentation is somewhat exaggerated. The secretary general is someone acting as a manager. He is not authorized to act independently. He represents the interests of six countries,” she emphasized.