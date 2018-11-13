News
Acting PM: Armenia population shall double within next 20 years
Acting PM: Armenia population shall double within next 20 years
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – During Tuesday’s National Assembly debates on the 2019 State Budget draft, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reflected on repatriation too.

In his words, people in Armenia do not emigrate for social problems alone.

“Here there is the issue of justice, the issue of lawfulness, the issue of opportunities; there is the issue of dignity,” Pashinyan said. “Today we [the incumbent Armenian authorities] guarantee that no one [in Armenia] can unlawfully bother anyone else for any reason. (…). Consequently, the concept of immigration is as follows: Armenia shall become the best place to live.”

The acting PM noted that real estate prices in Armenia are on the rise because Armenians living abroad are coming to the country, buying apartments, and making investments.

“Today we already are promoting repatriation; repatriation is promoted every day,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “The population of the Republic of Armenia shall be doubled over the next 20 years; and that political course has an ideological meaning to us.”
