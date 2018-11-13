Acting PM: Investors are exploring chances of building copper smelter plants in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Potential investors are studying the chances of building copper smelter plants in Armenia.
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday noted the aforementioned at the National Assembly, during the debates on the 2019 State Budget draft.
“This means that we [Armenia] will not just export [copper] extract, but will refine [it] in Armenia,” Pashinyan added. “As a result, we will get metal, and from the medal—other products; this will give a completely different content to our mining industry.”
“[But] within this circle, we have another important task: setting the highest modern environmental standards.”