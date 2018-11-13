Frank, Barbara Sinatra personal belongings going up for auction

Personal belongings of the American singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara will going up for auction in New York, AP reported.
According to the source, the cost of the entire collection is estimated at over $ 3 million.
Paintings, a collection of jewelry and accessories of Barbara, as well as personal items from the residences of Sinatra in Palm Springs, Los Angeles and Malibu will be presented.
Among them, a portrait of Frank Sinatra, signed by the famous American artist Norman Rockwell, and the engagement ring of the singer's wife.
Over 120 items will be put up for auction. Bidding is scheduled for December 6th.