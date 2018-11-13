Zarif: US cannot stop Iran’s flights or block movement of Iran tankers at sea

The US cannot prevent the movement of Iranian aircraft and tankers, Iran Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif told Alaraby.
“We have many ways to ensure our flights continue operating and we intend to use them. We have tried and tested them before and we will use them again. The Americans cannot stop Iranian flights or block the movement of Iranian tankers at sea,” the minister said.
On November 5, the US included the largest Iranian airline Iran Air in the list of anti-Iranian sanctions, as well as 67 aircraft operated by the airline.
According to the information from the airline's website, it operates flights to Stockholm, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Frankfurt, Cologne, London, Milan, Vienna and Hamburg.