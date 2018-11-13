News
Dollar upsurge not stopping in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 488.68/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.11 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 549.03 (up by AMD 0.81), that of one British pound totaled AMD 629.86 (up by AMD 2.34), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.21 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 222.47, AMD 18,940.91 and AMD 13,386.13, respectively.
