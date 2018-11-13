NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.11.2018

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) formally opened an election observation mission for the 9 December early parliamentary elections in Armenia.

A core team of 13 international observers from 11 different states is in Yerevan, head of the mission, Ambassador Urszula Gacek said. They will be joined by 24 long-term observers and another 250 short-term observers to monitor proceedings on election day.

“We are here to observe, not to criticize. We do not have any political agenda. We are looking into the process only and we follow exactly the same standards as in any other OSCE member state,” Gacek told reporters in Yerevan.

The Armenian unit will head to Syria either by the end of this year or early next year, Armenian Acting Defense Minister David Tonoyan told reporters.

Speaking in the parliament on Tuesday, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said the mission has no military significance, and the main objective of Armenian authorities has been to assist the Armenian community in Syria so that they return to a peaceful life.

He added that the program will be implemented within the framework envisioned by the budget.

Armenia’s GDP per capita will be $4,280 in 2018, and according to projections—$4,604 in the coming year, Acting Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan sad during the debates on the 2019 budget draft.

In his words, the services sector, agriculture, and mining industry have had the main part in the country’s GDP.

“This is not the indicator of our dream,” the acting minister added. “We have ambitions to increase; but we need to invest our efforts for that.”

A 30-year-old Armenian man beat his 20-year-old wife to death, Armenian police reported.

The woman was hospitalized with multiple injuries on Sunday. On the same day the man was detained, and he confessed to beating his 20-year-old wife.

Armenians bid a final farewell to world-famous weightlifter, European and world champion Yuri Vardanyan.

The memorial service was attended by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan, representatives of the government and prominent public figures.

The legendary athlete was laid to rest at Komitas Pantheon.

Well-known American Armenian, co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital Alexis Ohanian has unveiled his secret project – Armenian brandy, Shakmat.

“Today’s the day I share my new Armenian Brandy, Shakmat, with the world!” he wrote on Instagram.

There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, he said.