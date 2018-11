Angela Merkel calls for creation of 'real, true' EU army

California is paying inmates $1 an hour to fight wildfires

Turkey's Erdogan says Khashoggi recordings "appalling", shocked Saudi intelligence

Trump ramps up Macron spat

Fire recorded in Azerbaijani state district power station

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.11.2018

Artsakh FM receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Russian Deputy: We will ensure Armenia security in case of military aggression

Mikayel Tumanyan replaces Aram Manukyan in Yerevan Council of Elders

Armenia, Greece discus military cooperation

Brexit deal possible in next 24-48 hours

Armenian Prosecutor General Departed leaves for Iran

Chairman of Armenia's Investigative Committee meets with Ambassador of the UAE

Armenia appoints ambassadors to Poland and Lebanon

Heritage Party won’t run for parliament

Frank, Barbara Sinatra personal belongings going up for auction

729 Armenian citizens living abroad to vote in early elections

Highway leading to checkpoint on Russia-Georgia border is open for traffic

Armenia President in Paris, discusses cooperation program with Dassault Systèmes company

Dollar upsurge not stopping in Armenia

Armenia acting Premier: North-South road does not meet qualitative standards

Zarif: US cannot stop Iran’s flights or block movement of Iran tankers at sea

Acting PM: Investors are exploring chances of building copper smelter plants in Armenia

CIA links Saudi Crown Prince to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Pashinyan: Mission to Syria will be sent by way of Armenia’s monetary means

Armenian man beats wife to death

Movement of trucks from Georgia to Russia is temporarily suspended

Hamas threatens to shell residential buildings in Israel

Acting PM: Armenia population shall double within next 20 years

Servicemen of Russian military base involved in a scuffle

Armenia MFA comments on current buildup of vehicles at Russia-Georgia border

Armenia foreign ministry: There are internal problems within CSTO

MFA: Returning of Armenia citizen captured by Azerbaijan remains on agenda

Armenia acting PM: Crucial changes have taken place in our budget policy

Armenia MFA on Iran sanctions: We are in an open dialogue with all parties

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to participate in OSCE ministerial council

OSCE/ODIHR mission: There has been no indication of violations ahead of Armenia early election

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Janjughazyan: Armenia national debt percentage will drop

Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: We are here to observe, not to criticize

Armenia official: System of governance will be optimized

Armenia Finance Ministry: GDP per capita will be $4,600 in 2019

Late Yuri Vardanyan is bid farewell to in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

OSCE/ODIHR plans large-scale observation mission in Armenia

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party comes up with unique election bribe

Co-creator of Marvel comics, Stan Lee dead at 95

Australian model refused entry to Louvre museum because of her outfit

Ethiopia arrests 36 intelligence officials over alleged corruption

Iranian central bank disconnected from SWIFT messaging

Turkey: French remarks on Khashoggi case 'unacceptable'

OPEC and its allies agree that analysis shows need for 1 million bpd cut in oil output

US think tank identifies 13 missile operating bases in North Korea

Armenia's acting PM's wife visits Armen Dzhigarkhanyan

Couple who named baby after Hitler found guilty of being part of terror group

Bulgaria will not join the UN Global Migration Pact

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 12.11.2018

Trump: I told world leaders that ‘ridiculously unfair’ trade, military funding situations can’t continue

David Tonoyan suggests not to concentrate on offer to purchase of Swedish planes

Iran merchant ships, oil tankers to be protected amid US threats

UN Chief: When nations work together, hope prevails

Tonoyan: Russian armed forces and border guards play important role in ensuring security of Armenia

Tonoyan: Armenian unit will leave for Syria soon

MEPs draft resolution calling for arms embargo on Saudi Arabia

Armenia's acting Defense Minister: Azerbaijan has not captured any territory in Nakhijevan section of border

Memorial service for Armenian legendary weightlifter is held in Gyumri

Tonoyan: Dushanbe agreements are being implemented

Yerevan Brandy Company announces launch of ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend

Davit Harutyunyan to head Armenia ex-ruling party election headquarters

Trudeau: Canada receives Turkish tape of Khashoggi murder

Armenia official: CSTO Secretary General's position does not depend on a country he is from

8 people killed in Gaza

Salehi: Iran makes progress despite U.S. sanctions

Armenia ex-ruling party: Acting PM Pashinyan’s power should not be absolute

Acting minister of labor and social affairs to be No. 2 on Bright Armenia party electoral list

Lukashenko: Belarus has no closed themes in cooperation with Azerbaijan

Pyongyang is unhappy as US, South Korean resume drills

MP: Armenia should completely ban sports betting

Yelk faction MP has no hopes that Armenia ex-ruling party will be in next parliament

OPEC: Oil market may demonstrate excess supply in 2019

Belarus has 3 candidates for CSTO Secretary General post

MP speaks on casinos’ future in Armenia

Russian diplomat: Ceasefire is a key condition for compromise on Karabakh

France has not received recordings related to Jamal Khashoggi murder

Armenia ruling party: We consider anyone to be opponent

MP: Prosperous Armenia party is a part of revolution

Armenia ministry: Main cause of car buildup near Russia-Georgia border is grain trucks

Samsung plans to release foldable smartphone next March

US fighter jet crashes into sea

Armenia ex-ruling party vice-chairman to head RPA election headquarters’ campaign

Artsakh president conveys consultation to discuss 2019 draft budget

Armenian parliament’s standing committee approves 2019 draft budget

Armenia has new ambassador in Kazakhstan

Georgia truck driver has accident in Armenia

Armenia drivers remain “hostages” at Russia-Georgia border for days (PHOTOS)

Lavrov: There are many issues on agenda of Putin-Trump meeting in Argentina

Armenia ex-ruling party publicizes resolution approved by its council

Armenia acting PM’s wife attends some events on 2nd day of her Paris visit

Putin, Trump agree to meet at G20 summit

Media reveals Khashoggi’s last words

2 killed, 4 injured in US Waffle House shooting