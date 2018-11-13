Chairman of Armenia's Investigative Committee meets with Ambassador of the UAE

YEREVAN.- Chairman of Armenia's Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Armenia Jassim Mohammed Al Qasimi, the press service of the Armenia's Investigative Committee reported.
Hayk Grigoryan stressed the importance of close and operational cooperation between the law enforcers of the two countries in the context of expanding cooperation between Armenia and the UAE.
The parties agreed to continue discussing the prospects for cooperation in various areas.