News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
729 Armenian citizens living abroad to vote in early elections
729 Armenian citizens living abroad to vote in early elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission said 729 Armenian citizens living abroad will cast their ballot electronically in snap parliamentary elections.

“The Foreign Ministry presented the list of 253, while the Defense Ministry submitted the list of 476,” chairman of the Commission Tigran Mukuchyan said.

The citizens living abroad will get an envelope with the electronic voting guideline. 

“The elections will start at November 30, 8:00 a.m. Yerevan time, and will finish at 8:00 p.m. December 2,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Heritage Party won’t run for parliament
As a force standing in the origins of the pan-national movement, Heritage Party wishes good luck to our people...
 OSCE/ODIHR mission: There has been no indication of violations ahead of Armenia early election
Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: We are here to observe, not to criticize
“Our main task is to observe how the election complies with international standards…
 OSCE/ODIHR plans large-scale observation mission in Armenia
Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission received the main staff of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission for the snap parliamentary election to be held in the country on December 9…
 Davit Harutyunyan to head Armenia ex-ruling party election headquarters
But the former justice minister and ex-MP will not vie for a parliament seat…
 Armenia ex-ruling party: Acting PM Pashinyan’s power should not be absolute
The RPA vice-chairman said if it is about a riff-raff fight, we will have a riff-raff parliament…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news