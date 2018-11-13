729 Armenian citizens living abroad to vote in early elections

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission said 729 Armenian citizens living abroad will cast their ballot electronically in snap parliamentary elections.
“The Foreign Ministry presented the list of 253, while the Defense Ministry submitted the list of 476,” chairman of the Commission Tigran Mukuchyan said.
The citizens living abroad will get an envelope with the electronic voting guideline.
“The elections will start at November 30, 8:00 a.m. Yerevan time, and will finish at 8:00 p.m. December 2,” he added.