Brexit deal possible in next 24-48 hours
Brexit deal possible in next 24-48 hours
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UK and the EU have practically reached an agreement on Brexit and can conclude an agreement in the next 24-48 hours, said Deputy UK PM Theresa May.

“We are almost within touching distance now,” Reuters reported quoting Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington. 

Asked if he was saying a deal was possible in the next 24-48 hours, he said: “Still possible but not at all definite, I think pretty much sums it up. Cautiously optimistic.”

Earlier, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May noted that a number of significant issues still remained unresolved.
