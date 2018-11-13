Brexit deal possible in next 24-48 hours

The UK and the EU have practically reached an agreement on Brexit and can conclude an agreement in the next 24-48 hours, said Deputy UK PM Theresa May.
“We are almost within touching distance now,” Reuters reported quoting Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington.
Asked if he was saying a deal was possible in the next 24-48 hours, he said: “Still possible but not at all definite, I think pretty much sums it up. Cautiously optimistic.”
Earlier, the UK Prime Minister Theresa May noted that a number of significant issues still remained unresolved.