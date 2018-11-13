Russian Deputy: We will ensure Armenia security in case of military aggression

Russia will ensure the Armenian security in the case of military aggression against the country, the lower house defense committee deputy chair Yury Shvytkin said in an interview with the Federal News Agency.
The deputy recalled that Armenia is a member of the CSTO.
“We have warm, constructive, good-neighborly relations with this country, as well as in the military-technical sphere,” he noted.
According to him, a joint strategy to combat terrorism has been developed between the countries, while Armenia and Russia jointly bear responsibility for ensuring the security of all CSTO member states.
“And we are ready to counter any threat, no matter where it comes from,” Yury Shvytkin concluded.