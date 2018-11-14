News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
US warns sanctions still an option against Nord Stream 2
US warns sanctions still an option against Nord Stream 2
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States could yet impose new sanctions to try to block construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea to the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Asked if Donald Trump could take further measures to thwart a project which the president has said would leave EU countries even more beholden to Moscow for their energy, Gordon Sondland said: “We have not deployed the full set of tools yet that could significantly undermine if not outright stop the project.”

Addressing an audience at the European Policy Centre think-tank in Brussels, Sondland added: “We’re hoping that the opposition to the project works organically, because the EU and its member countries agree that dependence on Russian energy is not a good long-term geopolitical decision.

“If that philosophy is not adopted and Nord Stream continues, then the president has many, many other tools at his disposal — I’m not going to go through the litany — to try and curb and stop the project.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Angela Merkel calls for creation of 'real, true' EU army
We will not protect the Europeans unless we decide to have a true European army...
 Pashinyan receives Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
Piotr Świtalski emphasized the fact of positive changes in Armenia
 Brexit deal possible in next 24-48 hours
“We are almost within touching distance now…
 European Council President criticizes Trump’s EU policy
"For the first time in history we have an American administration…
 UK PM’s Brexit proposal crashes as EU turns off life support
The PM hoped to unite her cabinet and overcome the final hurdle in talks…
 Tusk says there is very serious threat of Polexit
Tusk believes leader of Poland’s ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski is treading a fine line...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news