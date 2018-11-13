Artsakh FM receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Artsakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.
The sides discussed the results of the recent visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the region as well as the current situation on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
The Foreign Minister reiterated the need to implement the agreements on the expansion of the monitoring capacities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents on the line of contact.
The two also touched upon a range of issues related to the monitoring conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.