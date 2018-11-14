US, China resume trade talks

Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday the US was talking with China again on trade.
“I think that’s very, very, very positive,” he told CNBC.
In Kudlow’s words, it is apparent that US President Donald Trump will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, within the framework of the forthcoming G-20 summit of world leaders in Argentina.
The White House is now working on the preparation for the talks.
Larry Kudlow added that the US hopes to get from the Chinese side the response to several questions that were recently raised.