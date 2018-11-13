Defense Minister: Air attack on Iran to receive crushing response

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami warned the enemies that any aerial military action against the country will draw such a crushing response that the perpetrators would regret it, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“Today, the space (technology) is not monopolized by the enemies (any more), and the Islamic Republic Establishment has gained such might (in this sphere) that if an invader makes a move against Islamic Iran in the space, it will face such a response that would regret its action,” the Iranian defense minister said in a gathering of military personnel on Tuesday.

Highlighting Iran’s progress in the military industry despite foreign sanctions over the past four decades, General Hatami said Iran has acquired a high level of deterrent power in the aerospace technology, ground combat tactics, naval industry, communications and radars, in a way that the country has become a world power in those fields.

“The enemies should know that if they come up with the idea of an act of aggression against Iran, they will face a harsh reaction,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, reminding the enemies that they might begin a war against Iran, but the decision to end it would not be theirs.