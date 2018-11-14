Armenia acting justice minister, Italy anticorruption agency head discuss combating corruption

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his visit to Rome, Armenia’s acting Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan on Tuesday met with Raffaele Cantone, President of the Anticorruption National Authority of Italy.
In particular, they discussed the anticorruption policy, prevention of corruption, and the best model for an anticorruption agency, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the Italian official expressed readiness to assist Armenia in the fight against corruption.