Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia acting justice minister, Italy anticorruption agency head discuss combating corruption
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his visit to Rome, Armenia’s acting Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan on Tuesday met with Raffaele Cantone, President of the Anticorruption National Authority of Italy.

In particular, they discussed the anticorruption policy, prevention of corruption, and the best model for an anticorruption agency, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Italian official expressed readiness to assist Armenia in the fight against corruption.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
