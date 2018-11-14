Armenia, Iran investigative agencies strengthen cooperation

YEREVAN. – Deputy chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Arman Poghosyan, received chargé d’affaires of the Iranian embassy, Ali Naser Sobhanipour.
First, Poghosyan underscored the Investigative Committee’s active contacts with the Iranian embassy, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Sobhanipour, for his part, lauded the legal assistance between the investigative agencies of the two friendly countries, as well as the close cooperation between Armenian and Iranian law enforcers in the fight against international crime.
Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed matters of mutual interest, and they agreed to continue the talks.