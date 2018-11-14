News
ARF Armenia proportional representation electoral list’s top 3 is announced
ARF Armenia proportional representation electoral list’s top 3 is announced
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenia Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party on Tuesday approved its proportional representation electoral list for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in the country.

Accordingly, the list will be headed by ARF Bureau member, MP Armen Rustamyan.

ARF Armenia Supreme Body representative Arsen Hambardzumyan is second on this list, and former Agriculture Minister Artur Khachatryan is third.

Arsen Hambardzumyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they will submit the respective documents to the Central Electoral Commission on Wednesday by no later than 6pm, which is the deadline for submitting documents to run for parliament.

The snap National Assembly election in Armenia will be conducted on December 9.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
