Canada, Turkey to continue working on Khashoggi’s murder

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed to continue to cooperate over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, Global News reported.
“I spoke yesterday with my colleague, Mevlüt [Çavuşoğlu], the Turkish foreign minister, and we discussed ways Canada and Turkey can continue working on this issue going forward,” Freeland added.
Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country's security services received the audio recordings of the Khashoggi’s murder.