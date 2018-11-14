News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Canada, Turkey to continue working on Khashoggi’s murder
Canada, Turkey to continue working on Khashoggi’s murder
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed to continue to cooperate over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, Global News reported

“I spoke yesterday with my colleague, Mevlüt [Çavuşoğlu], the Turkish foreign minister, and we discussed ways Canada and Turkey can continue working on this issue going forward,” Freeland added.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country's security services received the audio recordings of the Khashoggi’s murder.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news