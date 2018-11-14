China notes US trade disputes have little impact on Chinese economy

Trade disputes with the US have had little impact on the Chinese economy, a National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Liu Aihua told reporters on Wednesday.
She also urged not forget about the existence of numerous external factors of uncertainty and instability, while the growth impulses of the global economy and trade have noticeably weakened.
According to her, what concerns the internal Chinese situation, the structural contradictions that have accumulated over a long time are still quite substantial, and a number of enterprises, especially private, small and medium-sized ones, still experience difficulties in setting up the business.
The trade war between China and the US broke out when the US imposed 25% tariffs on 818 Chinese goods imports with a total supply of $34 billion a year, while China introduced 25% tariffs on the import of 818 American goods. At the end of September, new US duties in the amount of 10% for goods from China with a volume of imports of $200 billion a year came into force. China, in response, imposed duties of 10% and 5% on US imports of $ 60 billion.