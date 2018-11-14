News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region on Wednesday.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant-colonel Harry O’Connor (Ireland).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as representative of the OSCE HLPG Lieutenant-colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Thomas Greminger expresses unreserved OSCE support to Armenia reforms
In Rome, acting Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan met with the OSCE Secretary General…
 Pashinyan receives Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
Piotr Świtalski emphasized the fact of positive changes in Armenia
 Artsakh FM receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office
The sides discussed the results of the recent visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs…
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to participate in OSCE ministerial council
he acting minister is also expected to travel to Strasbourg and Brussels...
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: We are here to observe, not to criticize
“Our main task is to observe how the election complies with international standards…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news