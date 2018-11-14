Canada, Turkey to continue working on Khashoggi’s murder

Thomas Greminger expresses unreserved OSCE support to Armenia reforms

Armenia political forces submitting their documents to Central Electoral Commission - LIVE

China notes US trade disputes have little impact on Chinese economy

UN representative to Armenia: We are facing historic event

Trump criticizes May for not doing enough to control Iran

Artsakh MFA and Haigazian University sign memorandum

Armenia, Iran attorney generals sign cooperation program

Alliance party to join Prosperous Armenia's list for early elections

Switalski: We hope election law will be amended after Armenia election

EU envoy: These elections should be best one in Armenia

EU, UK, Germany and Sweden to provide financial assistance for Armenia early election

Armenia, Iran investigative agencies strengthen cooperation

OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule

ARF Armenia proportional representation electoral list’s top 3 is announced

Armenia acting justice minister, Italy anticorruption agency head discuss combating corruption

Armenia Special Investigation Service makes addition to charge against 2nd President

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party women are concerned

US, China resume trade talks

Armenia residents suspected of crypto scam in UK

Spain considers ban on sale of gas and diesel cars by 2040

US warns sanctions still an option against Nord Stream 2

Defense Minister: Air attack on Iran to receive crushing response

EU and UK negotiators agree Brexit agreement text

CNN sues Trump administration

Angela Merkel calls for creation of 'real, true' EU army

Pashinyan receives Ambassador Piotr Świtalski

Pashinyan heads My Step alliance electoral list

California is paying inmates $1 an hour to fight wildfires

Turkey's Erdogan says Khashoggi recordings "appalling", shocked Saudi intelligence

Trump ramps up Macron spat

Fire recorded in Azerbaijani state district power station

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.11.2018

Artsakh FM receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office

Russian Deputy: We will ensure Armenia security in case of military aggression

Mikayel Tumanyan replaces Aram Manukyan in Yerevan Council of Elders

Armenia, Greece discus military cooperation

Brexit deal possible in next 24-48 hours

Armenian Prosecutor General Departed leaves for Iran

Chairman of Armenia's Investigative Committee meets with Ambassador of the UAE

Armenia appoints ambassadors to Poland and Lebanon

Heritage Party won’t run for parliament

Frank, Barbara Sinatra personal belongings going up for auction

729 Armenian citizens living abroad to vote in early elections

Highway leading to checkpoint on Russia-Georgia border is open for traffic

Armenia President in Paris, discusses cooperation program with Dassault Systèmes company

Dollar upsurge not stopping in Armenia

Armenia acting Premier: North-South road does not meet qualitative standards

Zarif: US cannot stop Iran’s flights or block movement of Iran tankers at sea

Acting PM: Investors are exploring chances of building copper smelter plants in Armenia

CIA links Saudi Crown Prince to Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Pashinyan: Mission to Syria will be sent by way of Armenia’s monetary means

Armenian man beats wife to death

Movement of trucks from Georgia to Russia is temporarily suspended

Hamas threatens to shell residential buildings in Israel

Acting PM: Armenia population shall double within next 20 years

Servicemen of Russian military base involved in a scuffle

Armenia MFA comments on current buildup of vehicles at Russia-Georgia border

Armenia foreign ministry: There are internal problems within CSTO

MFA: Returning of Armenia citizen captured by Azerbaijan remains on agenda

Armenia acting PM: Crucial changes have taken place in our budget policy

Armenia MFA on Iran sanctions: We are in an open dialogue with all parties

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to participate in OSCE ministerial council

OSCE/ODIHR mission: There has been no indication of violations ahead of Armenia early election

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Janjughazyan: Armenia national debt percentage will drop

Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: We are here to observe, not to criticize

Armenia official: System of governance will be optimized

Armenia Finance Ministry: GDP per capita will be $4,600 in 2019

Late Yuri Vardanyan is bid farewell to in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

OSCE/ODIHR plans large-scale observation mission in Armenia

Newspaper: Prosperous Armenia Party comes up with unique election bribe

Co-creator of Marvel comics, Stan Lee dead at 95

Australian model refused entry to Louvre museum because of her outfit

Ethiopia arrests 36 intelligence officials over alleged corruption

Iranian central bank disconnected from SWIFT messaging

Turkey: French remarks on Khashoggi case 'unacceptable'

OPEC and its allies agree that analysis shows need for 1 million bpd cut in oil output

US think tank identifies 13 missile operating bases in North Korea

Armenia's acting PM's wife visits Armen Dzhigarkhanyan

Couple who named baby after Hitler found guilty of being part of terror group

Bulgaria will not join the UN Global Migration Pact

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 12.11.2018

Trump: I told world leaders that ‘ridiculously unfair’ trade, military funding situations can’t continue

David Tonoyan suggests not to concentrate on offer to purchase of Swedish planes

Iran merchant ships, oil tankers to be protected amid US threats

UN Chief: When nations work together, hope prevails

Tonoyan: Russian armed forces and border guards play important role in ensuring security of Armenia

Tonoyan: Armenian unit will leave for Syria soon

MEPs draft resolution calling for arms embargo on Saudi Arabia

Armenia's acting Defense Minister: Azerbaijan has not captured any territory in Nakhijevan section of border

Memorial service for Armenian legendary weightlifter is held in Gyumri

Tonoyan: Dushanbe agreements are being implemented

Yerevan Brandy Company announces launch of ARARAT Charles Aznavour Signature Blend

Davit Harutyunyan to head Armenia ex-ruling party election headquarters

Trudeau: Canada receives Turkish tape of Khashoggi murder

Armenia official: CSTO Secretary General's position does not depend on a country he is from

8 people killed in Gaza

Salehi: Iran makes progress despite U.S. sanctions

Armenia ex-ruling party: Acting PM Pashinyan’s power should not be absolute