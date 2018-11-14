News
Armenia, Iran attorney generals sign cooperation program
Armenia, Iran attorney generals sign cooperation program
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, who is on a working visit to Tehran, met with Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri of Iran.

In particular, they conferred on the prospects for cooperation and the avenues for improving the legal mutual assistance between the prosecutorial systems of the two neighboring countries, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And as a result of their talk, Davtyan and Montazeri signed the 2019/20 cooperation program between the prosecutor general’s offices of Armenia and Iran. Under this program, it is planned to hold several joint events in both Yerevan and Tehran.

Also, Artur Davtyan invited his Iranian colleague to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
