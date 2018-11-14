UN representative to Armenia: We are facing historic event

YEREVAN. – The objective of us all is that fair and transparent elections are held in Armenia.

Shomby Sharp, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Armenia, on Wednesday stated about the aforesaid during a press conference at the government building.

He said everyone was aware of what kind of historic events they were facing at present.

As per the UN official, the Armenian government is doing everything to conduct a fair snap parliamentary election in the country, and the international community also is taking respective steps.

In addition, Sharp thanked their donor organizations for the assistance.

And quoting Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, Shomby Sharp noted that the result in the forthcoming parliamentary election was in the hands of the people, and they need to just go and vote.

As reported earlier, a document officially declaring the launch of the UNDP’s “Support to the Electoral Process in Armenia (SEPA)” project was signed Wednesday in the country.