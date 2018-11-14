Artsakh MFA and Haigazian University sign memorandum

А Memorandum of Cooperation was signed on Wednesday between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) and the Haigazian University (city of Beirut, Lebanon).
The Memorandum was signed by Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilian and President of the Haigazian University Paul Haytostian.
Within the framework of the Memorandum, the sides agreed, in particular, to take necessary measures to ensure the retraining of the MFA staff at the Haigazian University of Lebanon for promoting the improvement of the professional skills of Artsakh diplomats.