Armenia political forces submitting their documents to Central Electoral Commission - LIVE

YEREVAN. – The political forces intending to run in the snap election for National Assembly on Wednesday are presenting their respective documents to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia.

The deadline for submitting the papers is Wednesday 6pm.

All political forces, however, have left it until the last day to present their documents.

The snap parliamentary election will be conducted on December 9.

The 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.

About a dozen political parties have announced their intention to run in the election.