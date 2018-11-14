News
Wednesday
November 14
News
Acting deputy PM: Armenia considers renewable energy as locomotive of economic development
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Armenia considers the renewable energy segment as the locomotive of economic development.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Wednesday stated the abovementioned in his address at the event, entitled “Energy Week Armenia 2018.”

As per Avinyan, due to the absence of fuel and energy resources, Armenia attaches a special importance to its potential in renewable energy.

He noted that all sectors of Armenia’s economy have a potential in energy saving.

“Through the introduction of new technologies, Armenia strives for a gradual development of the culture of energy saving,” the acting deputy PM added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
