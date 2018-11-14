News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
Thomas Greminger expresses unreserved OSCE support to Armenia reforms
Thomas Greminger expresses unreserved OSCE support to Armenia reforms
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – During his working visit to Rome, Armenia’s acting Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan on Tuesday met with secretary general Thomas Greminger of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Zeynalyan presented to the OSCE chief the political situation in Armenia, as well as the results of the country’s velvet, nonviolent revolution and the six-month activities of the new government, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Greminger, in turn, expressed the OSCE’s unreserved support to the reforms being implemented in Armenia.

On the same day, Armenia’s acting minister of justice met also with president George Tsereteli of the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE.

They discussed the observation mission to be conducted along the lines of the snap parliamentary election in Armenia, and which will be held on December 9.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule
The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire in the direction of Hadrut...
 Pashinyan receives Ambassador Piotr Świtalski
Piotr Świtalski emphasized the fact of positive changes in Armenia
 Artsakh FM receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office
The sides discussed the results of the recent visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs…
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to participate in OSCE ministerial council
he acting minister is also expected to travel to Strasbourg and Brussels...
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: We are here to observe, not to criticize
“Our main task is to observe how the election complies with international standards…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news