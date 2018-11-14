Thomas Greminger expresses unreserved OSCE support to Armenia reforms

YEREVAN. – During his working visit to Rome, Armenia’s acting Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan on Tuesday met with secretary general Thomas Greminger of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Zeynalyan presented to the OSCE chief the political situation in Armenia, as well as the results of the country’s velvet, nonviolent revolution and the six-month activities of the new government, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Greminger, in turn, expressed the OSCE’s unreserved support to the reforms being implemented in Armenia.

On the same day, Armenia’s acting minister of justice met also with president George Tsereteli of the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE.

They discussed the observation mission to be conducted along the lines of the snap parliamentary election in Armenia, and which will be held on December 9.