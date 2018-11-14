News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
“My Step” bloc submits list of candidates for early election
“My Step” bloc submits list of candidates for early election
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – “My Step” bloc led by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan has submitted the list of candidates for early snap parliamentary election to the Central Electoral Commission.

The list contains 183 names, most of them being from Pashinyan-headed Civil Contract party. Pashinyan, acting Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan and MP Lena Nazaryan are heading the list.

Top ten also includes acting Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, acting education minister Arayik Harutyunyan, MP Alen Simonyan, acting culture minister Lilit Makunts, acting minister of territorial administration Suren Papikyan.

The political parties have to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Orinats Yerkir party submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties had to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits list of candidates for early election
The list contains 152 names...
 Republican Party of Armenia submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties have to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 "We" bloc submits list of candidates for early election
The political parties have to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14...
 New Christian Democratic Party submits its list of candidates for early election
The list is headed by political scientist Levon Shirinyan…
“Prosperous Armenia” party submits list of candidates for early election
The list contains 175 names. It is headed by its leader Gagik Tsarukyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news