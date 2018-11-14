“My Step” bloc submits list of candidates for early election

YEREVAN. – “My Step” bloc led by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan has submitted the list of candidates for early snap parliamentary election to the Central Electoral Commission.
The list contains 183 names, most of them being from Pashinyan-headed Civil Contract party. Pashinyan, acting Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan and MP Lena Nazaryan are heading the list.
Top ten also includes acting Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, acting education minister Arayik Harutyunyan, MP Alen Simonyan, acting culture minister Lilit Makunts, acting minister of territorial administration Suren Papikyan.
The political parties have to submit the lists of candidates by 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 14.