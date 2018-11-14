News
Israeli Defense Minister resigns
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced his resignation amid disagreement with the cessation of hostilities against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, Haaretz reported.

The departure of the Russian-speaking leader of the Our Home Israel party does not deprive the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of the parliamentary majority’s support, but reduces the right-religious coalition in Israel to a minimum of 61 mandates out of 120, increasing the possibility of snap elections.

"I didn't look for reasons to quit. I tried to remain a loyal government member, in the cabinet, keep differences internal even at an electoral cost,” Liberman told reporters.

Lieberman was appointed Defense Minister in 2016.
