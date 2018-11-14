Israeli Defense Minister resigns

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced his resignation amid disagreement with the cessation of hostilities against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, Haaretz reported.
The departure of the Russian-speaking leader of the Our Home Israel party does not deprive the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of the parliamentary majority’s support, but reduces the right-religious coalition in Israel to a minimum of 61 mandates out of 120, increasing the possibility of snap elections.
"I didn't look for reasons to quit. I tried to remain a loyal government member, in the cabinet, keep differences internal even at an electoral cost,” Liberman told reporters.
Lieberman was appointed Defense Minister in 2016.